Global Indemnity (GBLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.98

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 338,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,499,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

