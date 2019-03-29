GLI Finance (GLIF) Given New GBX 10 Price Target at Liberum Capital

GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GLIF stock opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Monday. GLI Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.75 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.40, a current ratio of 23.43 and a quick ratio of 23.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69.

Get GLI Finance alerts:

In other news, insider Emma Stubbs purchased 375,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £30,036.40 ($39,247.88).

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for GLI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLI Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.