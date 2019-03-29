Gildan Activewear Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James analyst K. Tyghe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$981.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$934.50 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of GIL opened at C$48.17 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$33.03 and a 1-year high of C$49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.41, for a total value of C$464,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,904,187.38. Also, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.21, for a total transaction of C$3,540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,093,826.25. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,591.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.