Gevo (GEVO) Given a $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.96. Gevo has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 85.13%. Equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 4,086.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 151,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.