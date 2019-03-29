Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,972,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,226,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,285,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $295,760.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,915,022.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $1,554,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,255 shares of company stock worth $67,323,879. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

