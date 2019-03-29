Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.72 Million Position in BankUnited (BKU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $33,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in BankUnited by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

BKU opened at $33.98 on Friday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $328.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. BankUnited’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

