Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in New York Times Co (NYT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,460,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,746 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $32,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,580 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $360,485.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,789 shares in the company, valued at $865,071.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 14,700 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $460,698.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,352.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,642 shares of company stock worth $5,313,056 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $32.80 on Friday. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.26.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cannonball Research raised shares of New York Times to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

