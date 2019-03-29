Genpact (G) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Genpact continues to face significant client concentration in terms of geographic location. Frequent acquisitions have also negatively impacted its balance sheet. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. Shares of Genpact underperformed its industry's growth in the past year. Despite such headwinds, the company continues to enjoy a competitive position in the BPO services market based on domain expertise in business analytics, digital and consulting. Acquisitions have helped expanding Genpact’s product portfolio as well as gaining new domain expertise. Strong clientele across the world is another growth catalyst. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders through share buybacks are appreciable.”

Get Genpact alerts:

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Genpact from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Genpact from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genpact from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.97.

NYSE G opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cogny sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $331,698.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $48,323,749.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,605,440 shares of company stock valued at $51,820,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter valued at about $46,372,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,024,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genpact by 1,103.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 658,586 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth about $8,825,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,735,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,961,000 after buying an additional 268,585 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.