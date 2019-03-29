General Motors (GM) Holdings Trimmed by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,578 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $38,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $401,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Buckingham Research set a $34.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.84.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

