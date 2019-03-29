General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Position Lessened by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $51.49 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $347,396.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,596 shares of company stock worth $20,287,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

