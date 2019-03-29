General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,279,866,000 after purchasing an additional 357,032 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14,601.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,460 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18,540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,080,000 after purchasing an additional 193,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,642,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,662 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,179.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,547 shares of company stock worth $3,609,299. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. FIG Partners raised shares of General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.88.

NYSE GD opened at $168.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $229.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

