Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post sales of $448.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.80 million to $461.95 million. Generac posted sales of $397.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $563.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.69 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,061,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,691,684.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,642,983.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,583 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Generac by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 77,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,453. Generac has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

