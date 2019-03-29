Gareth J. Crowe Sells 1,847 Shares of Gooch & Housego (GHH) Stock

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) insider Gareth J. Crowe sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.38), for a total transaction of £24,565.10 ($32,098.65).
GHH opened at GBX 1,275 ($16.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.24 million and a PE ratio of 43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85. Gooch & Housego has a one year low of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.83).
Separately, FinnCap lowered their target price on shares of Gooch & Housego from GBX 1,675 ($21.89) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.
Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.
