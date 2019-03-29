Gan Plc (LON:GAN) traded down 14.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.25 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.65 ($0.57). 144,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 12,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

Get GAN alerts:

The company has a market cap of $40.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “GAN (GAN) Trading Down 14.4%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/gan-gan-trading-down-14-4.html.

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.