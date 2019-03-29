Games Workshop Group (GAW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock opened at GBX 3,120 ($40.77) on Wednesday. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,170 ($28.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,060 ($53.05). The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 100.80 ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Games Workshop Group will post 17599.9995306667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,957 ($38.64) per share, with a total value of £4,317.22 ($5,641.21).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

