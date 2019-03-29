Game Digital (GMD) Trading 5.7% Higher

Game Digital PLC (LON:GMD) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.72 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.26 ($0.36). 2,581,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 555% from the average session volume of 394,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.80 ($0.34).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Game Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.60.

GAME Digital plc operates as a retailer of video games in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates through Core Retail; and Events, Esports & Digital segments. The company offers gaming and gaming related products, such as consoles, personal computers, handheld devices, physical and digital console content, non-console digital content, accessories, and licensed merchandise, as well as mobile devices.

