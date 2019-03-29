Galaxy eSolutions (GES) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Galaxy eSolutions (CURRENCY:GES) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Galaxy eSolutions has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Galaxy eSolutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Galaxy eSolutions has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Galaxy eSolutions token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00412413 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00075519 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007056 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000325 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000713 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003375 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Galaxy eSolutions Profile

Galaxy eSolutions (GES) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Galaxy eSolutions’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Galaxy eSolutions is medium.com/@GalaxyeSolution . Galaxy eSolutions’ official Twitter account is @Galaxye_eSol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galaxy eSolutions’ official website is galaxy-esolutions.com

Galaxy eSolutions Token Trading

Galaxy eSolutions can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galaxy eSolutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galaxy eSolutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galaxy eSolutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

