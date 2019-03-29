G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GTHX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

GTHX stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $561.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.37. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 413.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $243,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

