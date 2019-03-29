FY2020 EPS Estimates for EnWave Corp Lifted by Cormark (ENW)

EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for EnWave in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave stock opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.29. EnWave has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$1.86.

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.