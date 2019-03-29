FY2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc Decreased by Oppenheimer (C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Citigroup stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24.

In other news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

