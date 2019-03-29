FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLLI. BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $97.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $393.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

In related news, COO John W. Swygert sold 1,691 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $134,620.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,606.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 3,149 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $251,857.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,246.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,538 shares of company stock valued at $22,653,629. 20.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after buying an additional 62,617 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $15,618,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 154,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

