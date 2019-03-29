FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Boosted by Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.50.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 43,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,251.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $252,862.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $152,703.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,291.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.