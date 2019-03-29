FY2019 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Increased by Analyst (SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.01.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. Starbucks has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $11,635,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

