FY2019 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Cut by Wedbush (MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $14.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.75. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.58.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $157.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,876,000 after buying an additional 234,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,947,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,761,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,704,000 after purchasing an additional 95,142 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in M&T Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,594,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,372,000 after purchasing an additional 247,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $1,645,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $865,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,416.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock worth $2,977,668. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.