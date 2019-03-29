FY2019 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Monster Beverage in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.74.

MNST stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,909.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

