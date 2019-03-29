FY2019 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $24.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $25.37. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2020 earnings at $26.70 EPS.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.62.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $191.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $262.50. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.