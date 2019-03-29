Fuwei Films (FFHL) Trading 2.6% Higher

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $2.77. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 113,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Fuwei Films Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

