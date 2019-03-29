FundRequest (FND) Price Up 16.1% This Week

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One FundRequest token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX. FundRequest has a total market capitalization of $90,927.00 and $104.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FundRequest has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FundRequest

FundRequest’s launch date was November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,782,545 tokens. FundRequest’s official website is fundrequest.io . The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io . The official message board for FundRequest is blog.fundrequest.io

FundRequest Token Trading

FundRequest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundRequest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundRequest using one of the exchanges listed above.

