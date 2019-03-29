Fulham Shore (FUL) Shares Up 7.1%

Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.82 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.82 ($0.14). 164,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 587,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.13).
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07.
About Fulham Shore (LON:FUL)
The Fulham Shore PLC operates and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates 59 restaurants, including 16 restaurants under The Real Greek name and 43 restaurants under the Franco Manca name. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
