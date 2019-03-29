Fulcrum Utility Services (FCRM) Trading Up 7.3%

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) was up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.45 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.45 ($0.48). Approximately 293,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 155,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.95 ($0.44).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fulcrum Utility Services in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.
About Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.
