Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in Fastenal (FAST)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,725,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,358,000 after buying an additional 158,261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 132,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 305,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $63.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 15.14%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Longbow Research raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $51.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 39,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $2,488,187.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,327.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

