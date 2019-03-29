Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $870,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 0.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $13,064,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 44,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Veeva Systems by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,442 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Veeva Systems by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Veeva Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 600 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total value of $76,518.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,164.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 27,760 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $2,502,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,006.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,895 shares of company stock worth $14,448,935 in the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.65.

VEEV traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.78. 3,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,313. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $128.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

