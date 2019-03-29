Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $348,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,119.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $834,358.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,614.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.47. 14,573,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,499,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

WARNING: “Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $348,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/fulcrum-equity-management-invests-348000-in-micron-technology-inc-mu.html.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.