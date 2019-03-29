FTS International Inc (FTSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will announce sales of $232.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.90 million and the highest is $238.90 million. FTS International posted sales of $467.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $969.00 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. FTS International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 933.45%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTS International in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FTS International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FTS International by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in FTS International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,544,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 379,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in FTS International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTS International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FTS International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTSI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,120. FTS International has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

