Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,085,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,908,000 after purchasing an additional 126,569 shares during the period. Cortland Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $15,805,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 285,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $282.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $296.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.1296 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

