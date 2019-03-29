Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $12.73. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 16895561 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $85,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,296 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/freeport-mcmoran-fcx-shares-gap-up-following-dividend-announcement.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.