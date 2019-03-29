Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:FSB opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Franklin Financial Network has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

In other news, Director Henry W. Jr. Brockman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $67,924 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSB. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

