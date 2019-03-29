Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $447,000 in Altaba Inc (AABA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Watermark Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altaba by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altaba alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altaba currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Altaba stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 223,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,512. Altaba Inc has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/foster-victor-wealth-advisors-llc-invests-447000-in-altaba-inc-aaba.html.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.