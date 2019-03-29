Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hubbell by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hubbell by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hubbell by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 53,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $118.62. The company had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,347. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $137.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

In related news, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $772,450.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

