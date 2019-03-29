Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.84% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

FVI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.50 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.22 and a 1 year high of C$7.78. The firm has a market cap of $775.71 million and a P/E ratio of 21.81.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

