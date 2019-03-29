Fortinet (FTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.26.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,559 shares in the company, valued at $825,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,499 shares of company stock worth $16,309,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $20,694,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $108,282,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.