Forterra (FRTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Forterra to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Forterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Forterra and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.65.

FRTA stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $339.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forterra news, CEO Jeff Bradley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lori M. Browne bought 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,796.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 82,863 shares of company stock worth $331,656 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Forterra by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,202,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 294,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Forterra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,331,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Forterra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forterra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

