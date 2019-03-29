Foot Locker (FL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.30. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the athletic footwear retailer to reacquire up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,800,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $290,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,441,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,272,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,502,246 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,919,000 after acquiring an additional 556,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,490,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.