Fmr LLC Has $3.39 Billion Holdings in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,534,967 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 0.5% of Fmr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Amphenol worth $3,394,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,586,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,292,000 after acquiring an additional 415,589 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 22.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 109,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin H. Loeffler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,048,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,820,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,500 over the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

