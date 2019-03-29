Fmr LLC Has $1.59 Billion Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262,657 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,586,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Booking by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,990,000 after purchasing an additional 423,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Booking by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 466,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,518,000 after purchasing an additional 243,261 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Booking by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,230,000 after purchasing an additional 143,321 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Booking by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Booking by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,153,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,748 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,995.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,121.68.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total value of $562,324.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock worth $1,489,405. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG opened at $1,739.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,201.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

