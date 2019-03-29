Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Stake Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 875,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 499,820 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 977,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after buying an additional 742,827 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 648,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

NYSE:FLR opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, EVP Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $101,433.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,537.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $282,338.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,570 shares of company stock worth $506,670. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

