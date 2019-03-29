Flowserve Corp (FLS) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

NYSE FLS opened at $44.74 on Friday. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $986.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $305,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flowserve from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

