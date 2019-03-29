FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $39,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 341,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 245,044 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 43,807 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 345,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 256,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 132,100 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $6,883,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,115,227.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 14,278 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $739,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,778 shares of company stock worth $14,651,805. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.09. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.11.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

