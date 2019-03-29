FLIP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,914.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $797,239.00 and approximately $25,914.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

