Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 226,822 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,205.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 64,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 278,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the savings and loans company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/flagstar-bancorp-inc-fbc-shares-sold-by-d-e-shaw-co-inc.html.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.